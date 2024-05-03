TEMPLETON — WM will allow customers in unincorporated San Luis Obispo County to dispose of additional waste on their scheduled service day between May 6 and May 10.

Each single-family residence may dispose of up to 12 32-gallon bags or cans, not exceeding 40lbs each. Bags/cans must be placed curbside by 6am on service day. Larger bulky items, or bags exceeding 40lbs need to be scheduled for removal with the local office, before clean-up day, for an additional fee.

Items that will not be accepted:

Large bulky items or bags exceeding 40lbs (unless scheduled in advance)

Hazardous waste

Electronic waste

Pressure treated lumber

