TEMPLETON — WM will allow customers in unincorporated San Luis Obispo County to dispose of additional waste on their scheduled service day between May 6 and May 10.
Each single-family residence may dispose of up to 12 32-gallon bags or cans, not exceeding 40lbs each. Bags/cans must be placed curbside by 6am on service day. Larger bulky items, or bags exceeding 40lbs need to be scheduled for removal with the local office, before clean-up day, for an additional fee.
Items that will not be accepted:
- Large bulky items or bags exceeding 40lbs (unless scheduled in advance)
- Hazardous waste
- Electronic waste
- Pressure treated lumber