Aguirrezbatres arrested for driving under the influence of drugs after a single vehicle crash at the Golden Hill Car Wash

PASO ROBLES — On Tuesday, May 9, at approximately 8:35 a.m., the Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD) responded to a report of a single-vehicle traffic collision at the Golden Hill Car Wash. Officers arrived at the scene and found the driver, Ana Aguirrezbatres (37) and a resident of Paso Robles, displaying signs and symptoms of being impaired.

After conducting a DUI investigation, it was determined that Aguirrezbatres was under the influence of drugs while operating a motor vehicle. She was subsequently arrested for violating section 23152(f)VC of the California Vehicle Code, which makes it unlawful for any person who is under the influence of any drug to drive a vehicle.

The Paso Robles Police Department would like to remind the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or impaired driving. They urge everyone not to drink, use medications or illegal drugs and get behind the wheel. This incident is an ongoing investigation, and the police department encourages anyone with information related to this case to contact the PRPD at (805) 237-6464.

Persons who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stopper’s 24-hour hotline at (805) 549-STOP or text “SLOTIPS” plus their message to CRIMES (274637). The Paso Robles Police Department would like to thank the public for their cooperation and assistance in keeping our roads safe.

