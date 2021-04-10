SAN LUIS OBISPO — San Luis Obispo County officials are asking for help in identifying suspects of a theft crime that occurred at the COVID-19 community testing clinic in Nipomo last weekend, Apr. 3 and 4.

Staff reported that thousands of dollars worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) delivered on Friday, Apr. 2, were missing by Monday, Apr. 5.

These items were taken by unknown persons over the weekend while the facility was closed, and County officials are asking for help to identify suspects.

Items taken included a case of hand sanitizers, several boxes of surgical masks, a case of N95 masks, gloves, gowns, and cleaning or sanitizing items.

If you have information that can help, please call Crime Stoppers at (805)549-STOP (7867).

