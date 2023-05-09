To participate, register with a Paso Robles Library card between May 12-26

Ocean-themed craft kicks off Library’s Dive into Summer program

PASO ROBLES — Kick off the Library’s Summer Reading Program — Dive into Summer — with a craft project guaranteed to have you swimming back for more.

June’s adult series craft project is a papier mâché and decoupage bowl similar to the one depicted but with an ocean motif. The bowl is made with papier mâché techniques, then is painted with gesso. Shells, fish, and other ocean and nautical motifs will be applied using decoupage techniques. This is a perfect class for advanced beginner and intermediate level crafters, requiring design, construction, and mixed media techniques.

To participate, register with a Paso Robles Library card between May 12-26 and pick up craft materials Wednesday, June 7, from 6 to 7 p.m., in the Library Conference Room. Light refreshments will be provided. Space is limited. For ages 16 and up.

To participate in the reading challenge, visit prcity.com. The Summer Reading Program is sponsored by the Paso Robles Library Foundation.

The Paso Robles City Library is located at 1000 Spring Street and is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit prcity.com.

