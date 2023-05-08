Mother Goose on the Loose is now offered twice on Thursday mornings

PASO ROBLES — Due to popular demand, Mother Goose on the Loose, better known as Baby Story Time, is now offered twice on Thursday mornings: 9:30 a.m. and again at 10 a.m.

Baby Story Time is an early literacy program for ages 0-18 months that uses nursery rhymes and songs to create positive connections between children and their caregivers. Caregivers learn about their child’s development while children learn through purposeful play.

Due to the nature of this highly interactive, hands-on program, one child per caregiver present is recommended. Adults must accompany their child into the Story Room. Space is limited, so please pick up your free admission ticket at the Children’s Desk prior to Story Time.

The Paso Robles City Library is located at 1000 Spring Street and is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit prcity.com.

