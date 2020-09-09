Paso Robles City Library has been transforming lives and strengthening this community since 1908

PASO ROBLES — There is nothing more empowering than owning a library card; it is the key that opens the multitude of doors inside a library, where lives are transformed and communities strengthened.

The Paso Robles City Library has been transforming lives and strengthening this community since 1908. Through good times and bad, the library has been a stronghold of democracy by providing a neutral forum for acquiring and expressing ideas.

During the current pandemic, the library has worked to maintain its standard of excellence in library service by transitioning to virtual programming, providing curbside service, maintaining a robust digital library available 24/7, and keeping those in need informed of the latest educational, health and wellness, and recreational resources available.

September is National Library Card Sign-up Month. Support your library by getting a library card and using its informative and transformative resources and services.

At this time, the Library is open Monday-Saturday from 9-10 a.m. for vulnerable populations; Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-7 p.m. for the general public and Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. for the general public. Curbside delivery is also available. Call the library at 805-237-3870 or visit www.prcity.com/library and the Library Facebook and Instagram sites for updates.

