PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles City Library invites area teens entering grades 10, 11, 12 to help with Dive into Reading! — the Library’s summer reading incentive program — one day per week during June 12-August 11.

The Library Summer Teen Volunteer Program is an excellent way for teens to develop important employment skills, enhance social skills, and boost their college applications.

Parents and students are encouraged to drop by Thursday, May 18, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Library Conference Room to learn more about the program. Youth Services Librarian Melissa Bailey and Volunteer and Engagement Coordinator Suzanne Robitaille will be on hand to answer questions.

Summer Teen Volunteer applications are available online and in the Library and are due by June 1.

The Paso Robles City Library is located at 1000 Spring Street and is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit prcity.com.

