PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles City Library has announced its calendar of events and activities happening in December.

Crafting with Adults

Registration Period: Dec. 8-22

Live Painting Event: Saturday, Jan. 6, 12 to 4 p.m.

Library Conference Room

Improve your crafting abilities with the Paso Robles Library’s monthly craft series, Crafting with Adults. Crafters will receive instruction and supplies to make a dot-painted birdhouse. Registration with a Paso Robles Library card is required. For ages 16 and over.

Book Group: Last Christmas in Paris by Hazel Gaynor

Wednesday, Dec. 20, 6 to 7 p.m.

Library Conference Room

An unforgettably romantic novel that spans the four Christmases from 1914-18, “Last Christmas in Paris” explores the ruins of war, the strength of love, and the enduring hope of the Christmas season.

This title is available in various formats in the library catalog. Registration is required for each participant. For ages 16 and over.

Story Time with Santa

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 10 a.m.

Library Conference Room

Santa is coming to the Paso Robles Library! Join us for Story Time with Santa in the Library Conference Room for milk, cookies, and a story read by Santa. Following story time, get your picture taken with Santa Claus. Open to kids of all ages.

Stuffed Animal Sleepover

Registration opens Dec. 13

Stuffed Animal Drop off: Dec. 27, 3 p.m.

Stuffed Animal Pick up: Dec. 28, 11 a.m.

Bring your stuffy to a stuffed animal sleepover at the Paso Robles City Library. Drop your stuffy off on Dec. 27 and pick them up on Dec. 28 to see what sort of adventures they had after hours at the library. Snacks will be provided at the pick-up event. Registration is required for each participant.

Children’s Story Times

Mondays, 2:30 p.m., Animal Tales with Miss Frances. A story and craft appropriate for children in grades K-5.

Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Cuentos y Crafts with Cristal. A bilingual story and craft appropriate for children in grades K-5.

Wednesdays, 10 a.m., Preschool Story Time with Miss Melissa. Stories and a craft specially selected for school readiness, ages 4-6. Space is limited so stop by the Children’s Desk for your free ticket to join in.

Thursdays, 9:30 and again at 10 a.m., Baby Story Time with Miss Carrie. Rhymes and movements appropriate for children ages 0-18 months and their caregivers. Space is limited so stop by the Children’s Desk for your free ticket to join in.

Fridays, 10 a.m. and again at 11 a.m., Toddler Story Time with Miss Cappy. Stories, songs, and a craft specially selected for early literacy skills, ages 2-3. Space is limited so stop by the Children’s Desk for your free ticket to join in.

All Story Times are in the Story Hour Room. Space is limited. Come early to pick up admission tickets at the Children’s Desk.

Library Closures This Month

The Paso Robles Library will be closed on the following days this month: December 25, Christmas Day

The Paso Robles City Library is located at 1000 Spring St. and is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit prcity.com.

