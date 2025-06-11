PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles City Library kicks off summer with a packed schedule of events for all ages throughout June.

Highlights include the launch of the “Library on Tour” Summer Reading Program (June 10–Aug. 10), with free books, activities, lunches, and the debut of the library’s first Bookmobile. A Summer Reading Launch Party will be held June 13 at Centennial Pool with free swim, snacks, and prize raffles.

Other events include financial support office hours from the Auntie Isabell Foundation (June 2), Dungeons & Dragons gatherings (June 2, 16, and 30), an “Intro to ChatGPT” workshop (June 5), “Songs of the Animals” with Pacific Wildlife Care (June 11), and the monthly Socrates Café, Book Group, and Cinema Club.

Registration is required for many events, including craft workshops and legal aid sessions. Visit the library’s website or social media for full details. Please note library closures on June 19 (Juneteenth) and July 4 (Independence Day).

