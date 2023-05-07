To encourage safe biking, Paso Robles Police Department will conduct a traffic safety operation

PASO ROBLES — May is National Bicycle Safety Month and Paso Robles Police Department is encouraging more people to get active and safely take bike rides.

“Bicycling is a great means of transportation and recreation, and everyone deserves to ride to their destination safely,” Commander Terry Afana said. “Let’s look out for one another and share the road, share the responsibility.”

To help keep people biking or walking safe, the Paso Robles Police Department will conduct a traffic safety operation during the month of May focused on driver behaviors that put bicyclists and pedestrians at risk, such as speeding, making illegal turns, failure to yield right of way, and stop sign/red light running.

Paso Robles Police Department suggests the following safety tips for bicyclists and drivers:

Drivers

Slow down and follow the speed limit. Be careful traveling through intersections.

Look carefully for bicyclists and pedestrians before making a turn or opening a car door near streets or bike paths.

Be patient when traveling behind a bicyclist and give them space when passing. California law requires drivers to change a lane, when possible, to pass bicyclists.

Never drive distracted or impaired.

Bike Riders

Use lights at night.

Although not required for riders 18 and older, always wear a properly secured helmet. Helmets significantly reduce the chance of a head injury in the event of a crash.

Bicyclists must travel in the same direction of traffic and have the same requirements as any slow-moving vehicle.

Yield to pedestrians, just as a driver would. Pedestrians have the right-of-way within marked or unmarked crosswalks at intersections.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

