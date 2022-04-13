Harris was recognized for his efforts during active shooter incident on June 9, 2020

PASO ROBLES — On Tuesday, April 5, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson and Undersheriff Jim Voge presented Battalion Chief Randy Harris of the Paso Robles Fire Department with a plaque honoring him for his heroism.

Paso Robles Fire Department Battalion Chief Randy Harris (center) is shown with San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson (right) and Undersheriff Jim Voge after being honored for his actions during an active shooter incident in Paso Robles in 2020. Contributed Photo

“I appreciate that Sheriff Parkinson and Undersheriff Vogue took the time to visit and present the award,” said Harris.

Harris was honored for his acts of heroism on June 9, 2020, when he responded to assist the Paso Robles Police Department with reports of an active shooter.

That day, Sheriff’s Deputy Nick Dreyfus was shot in the head by Mason Lira of Monterey. The shooting ended after a two-day manhunt with Lira gunned down near the Salinas riverbed on the south end of Paso Robles.

When Harris heard “officer down” over the radio, he immediately formed a rescue team. He responded to the scene, where he evacuated Dreyfus and delivered him to ambulance personnel.

“Battalion Chief Randy Harris and his team acted selflessly that day,” a statement by the SLO Sheriff’s Office said. “He responded to a scene with an active shooter at large because our deputy needed him. We are forever grateful for his courage and valor. From all of us in tan and green, thank you.”

Dreyfus survived his injuries after being transported by air to a trauma treatment facility outside the area where he had undergone several procedures. He was welcomed back home to Paso Robles on June 30, 2020.

“That incident was a team effort between fire and Law Enforcement,” Harris said. “Throughout San Luis Obispo County, fire and law have an amazing partnership that works to better protect our communities. The best news I received that day was that Deputy Dreyfus is doing well on his road to recovery.”

