CALIFORNIA – Recently the COVID-19 case numbers have been steadily increasing throughout California so today, in response Gov. Gavin Newsome issued a statewide order for all people to wear masks.

Now the state guidelines explains “Cloth face coverings help reduce the spread of coronavirus especially when combined with physical distancing and frequent hand washing. Starting June 18, Californians must wear face coverings in common and public indoor spaces and outdoors when distancing is not possible.”

We are awaiting a response from Dr. Penny Borenstein, San Luis County Public Health Officer, to see how San Luis County will respond.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details as they are released.

SLO County Updates on Coronavirus Outbreak, June 17, 2020

Dedicated COVID-19 Updates

