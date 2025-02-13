PASO ROBLES — Beginning Monday, Feb. 10, the Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services Department will utilize the old Georgia Brown School site, located at 525 36th St., for various fire department training drills.

Over the next month, residents can expect to see posted signs in the area announcing these training events. There will also be an increased presence of fire department apparatus.

The training exercises will involve hose pulling and ladder use. No live fire or destructive training will take place at this location. The Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services Department would like to thank the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District for this opportunity.

