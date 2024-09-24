PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles City Library is inviting local artists to apply for its 2025 art display program. Applications are being accepted through Friday, Sept. 27 for all forms of art and craft. Selected artists will have the opportunity to showcase their work in the library for one-month intervals throughout the year.

To apply, artists must review the Guidelines for Selection of Art Displays, submit an application by the deadline, and email sample images of their work to Don Rader at drader@prcity.com. The Library Board of Trustees will oversee the selection and scheduling process.

For application details and guidelines, visit prcity.com/842/Art-Displays-in-the-Library.

