TEMPLETON — The Templeton REC Foundation is hosting the “Keeping the Dream” Drive-Thru BBQ, a fundraiser for the Templeton Recreation Department on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Templeton Community Center Parking Lot, 601 S. Main St., Templeton.

Jimmy’s BBQ will be making a delicious tri-tip meal for four that includes tri-tip, beans, salad and bread. The cost is $45.

People may pay by PayPal at the Templeton REC Foundation’s website: www.templetonrecfoundation.com. Click on the BBQ Fundraiser 2020 square for the PayPal scan code. Tickets are also available at the Templeton CSD Office located at 420 Crocker St. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Checks must be made payable to the Templeton REC Foundation or TRF.

Sponsors include First American Title Company, Templeton Market & Deli, Weyrick Lumber Company, Mid-State Solid Waste and Jimmy’s BBQ.

