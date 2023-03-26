The library is a welcoming community hub where excellent information-seeking experiences ignite discovery and learning.

Linda Trapp to Display in Library in April

In April, Art in the Library will feature the creative expression of artist Linda Abbott Trapp, who has painted the boundary between art and psychology for the past two decades.

“I draw on my experiences as a counselor in the United States and Mexico, and my time as a faculty member and dean of students at the California School of Professional Psychology in Fresno,” states Trapp.

Having worked in both clay and fiber, and then wood assemblage, Trapp has settled on watercolor — challenging, delightful, frustrating, and lovely. Her exhibit will have abstract watercolor paintings and giclees.

3-D Koi Pond Project Taking Embroidery Skills To The Next Level

The Paso Robles City Library’s April Adult Craft project is a three-dimensional embroidered koi pond reminiscent of those found in China and Japan. Embroidery will be applied in layers on tulle fabric allowing viewers of the finished design to look into the depths of the pond as they would with an actual fishpond. The project will be perfect for advanced beginner and intermediate level crafters, requiring design, sewing, and embroidery techniques.

To participate, register with a Paso Robles Library card by Friday, April 14. Pick up craft materials Wednesday, May 3, from 6 to 7 p.m., in the Library Conference Room and receive instruction on working with tulle. Light refreshments will be provided. Space is limited. For ages 16-plus. For more information, contact Karen at (805) 237-3870.

‘All My Rage’ by Sabaa Tahir Library Book Group discusses Cuesta Book of the Year

Be part of this year’s Cuesta Book of the Year celebration by joining the Paso Robles City Library’s monthly book group for a conversation about “All My Rage” by Sabaa Tahir on Wednesday, April 19, 6 to 7 p.m. in the Library Conference Room.

From Lahore, Pakistan, to Juniper, California, follow the lives of Misbah, Toufiq, Salahudin, and Noor in this breathtaking novel of dreams, tragedy, friendship, young love, old regrets, and forgiveness — one that’s both tragic and poignant in its tender ferocity.

This title is available in various formats through the catalog. Registration is required for each participant. For ages 16-plus.

An Evening with Majida Fazel

Enhance your reading of “All My Rage,” this year’s Cuesta Book of the Year selection, by attending the Paso Robles City Library’s immersive evening of belly dance and henna art on Wednesday, April 12, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Library Conference Room.

Local performer Majida Fazel will provide information and a demonstration of traditional belly dance, allowing attendees to gain greater insight into this expressive art form. Henna, a plant-based paste used to dye skin temporarily, will also be part of the evening’s festivities. Fazel will apply henna to several attendees, explaining the significance of the traditional design elements she will be using.

Space is limited. Registration is required for each attendant. For ages 16 and over.

The Paso Robles City Library is located at 1000 Spring St. and is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit prcity.com.

