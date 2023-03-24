Band was able to donate $754 to support band and color guard programs at PRHS

ATASCADERO — The Atascadero Community Band recently held its March concert, celebrating “The Great Outdoors” through music. Thanks to the generous donations of the audience, the band was able to donate $754 to the Paso Robles High School (PRHS) Band Backers, in support of the band and color guard programs at PRHS.

An audience member sent the following review of the concert:

Atascadero Community Band navigates “The Great Outdoors” with skill and grace.

What a wonderful concert. Starting with an excellent venue, the ABC church is visually calming, but at the same time, an acoustic tornado at the whim of the conductor. The band looked quite dapper in dress black as well. And then the music started.

The unity of the band (always including the conductor) appeared top-notch to my untrained ear. Personally, songs went from nice (only a few) to somewhere between Wow. and Hurray. Unknown (to me) exceptional surprises included: “Sedona” — a sweet, warm harmony of undulating sound, “Appalachian Air” — a melodic journey, and the pinnacle, “Excerpts from Fingal’s Cave” — a subtle bassy-fluty marriage. Honorable mentions go to the fantastic renditions of “Moon River,” “Bonanza,” and “Rawhide.” Finishing up, the band used every bit of acoustic resonance in the church to boldly belt out “America, the Beautiful” with the kind of conviction it deserves.

Congratulations and thank you to the band for a great concert.

The Atascadero Community Band plays free indoor concerts several times per year, with donations supporting other local nonprofit organizations. The next concert, themed “Have Music, Will Travel,” is Sunday, May 7, at 3 p.m. at the Atascadero Bible Church. The beneficiary will be CASA SLO (Court Appointed Special Advocates).

The ACB also plays free one-hour concerts every Tuesday night throughout the summer at the beautiful Centennial Bandstand at the Atascadero Lake Park. This concert series begins Tuesday, June 13, at 7 p.m.

The ACB is a true community band. Local musicians of all ages are welcome to participate. Students are mentored by more experienced band members, and many of our musicians join after taking a 20-year hiatus to raise families or focus on career. For more information, visit the band website at atascaderoband.org or email the band at atascaderoband@gmail.com.

