All-volunteer organization ensures joy for underprivileged children with Day of Giving event

PASO ROBLES — With Christmas morning just around the corner, Toy Bank of Greater Paso Robles is dedicated to making this special day brighter for less fortunate children. Established in 1994, the all-volunteer organization collects donated toys and distributes them to parents at their much-anticipated Day of Giving event on Dec. 9 at the Paso Robles Event Center.

Toy Bank places collection boxes at various stores, businesses, and wineries, as well as police and fire stations throughout the community. Toy donations suitable for boys and girls ranging from newborn to 12 years of age are welcomed.

“We appreciate all donated toys,” expressed Amanda Bean, chairperson of Toy Bank. “But we already have lots of toys for boys aged 3 to 5 from last year’s donations. So, if people can kindly shop for other age groups, that would help us.”

advertisement

Toy Bank of Greater Paso Robles understands the importance of reaching out to families in need during the holiday season. While many individuals are fortunate enough to provide presents for their children, there are others who require support and assistance. The organization aims to bridge this gap and ensure that no child is left without the excitement of unwrapping a gift on Christmas morning.

Toy Bank serves families in Paso Robles, Shandon, San Miguel, Bradley, and Heritage Ranch. In 2022, the Day of Giving provided toys, games, books, and coats to more than 900 children.

“Parents know their children best and we want kids to have a wonderful Christmas morning,” said Bean. “We organize our Day of Giving so parents can pick out toys that their children will love, and the parents are very appreciative.”

Additionally, Toy Bank has partnered with Coats for Kids to provide warm clothing for children. In order to receive toys and coats, parents are required to register and meet the qualification criteria established by the organization.

Parents can learn more about qualifying and registering by visiting prtoybank.org or coming to in-person events, also listed on the website. If parents or caregivers have questions, they can call Linda Hall at (805) 503-3892.

To support Toy Bank, the community can donate toys or funds. “We need financial support because we’re always short in some age ranges and we buy toys to make sure we have enough for all the children,” explained Bean.

To help raise funds, Golden State Classics Car Club and Late Night Cruizers Car Club are presenting the 2nd Annual Toy Bank Car Show Fundraiser at Daniels Wood Land.

“The show is free for the public, but we hope guests bring a toy for a girl or boy,” said Javier Alba with Late Night Cruizers.

The car show will offer tours of Daniels Wood Land for $10 a person with no charge for kids 10 years and younger.

“Last year people who toured Daniels Wood Land were absolutely amazed by the artists and what they were creating,” said Scotty Smith, president of Golden State Classics. Daniels Wood Land is an international company that specializes in themed entertainment experiences.

Registration is $55 and is open to cars and trucks. Each registration receives two tickets to tour Daniels Wood Land and a commemorative souvenir.

The car show is Saturday, Dec. 2, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Daniels Wood Land, 2125 Ardmore Road, Paso Robles.

For information on how families qualify for the Day of Giving, dates for in-person registration, donations, or the car show, visit prtoybank.org.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...