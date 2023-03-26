The online auction fundraiser ends Wednesday, March 29

TEMPLETON — Santa Lucia School in Templeton is having its annual auction, Roots to Wings. It began on March 18, and concludes on Wednesday, March 29.

The annual auction fundraiser has been around for at least 32 years. Since the covid pandemic, the auction has been exclusively online. It was previously called their Annual Benefit Celebration but transitioned to “Roots to Wings” four years ago.

Roots to Wings has 157 auction items donated or solicited by the families. They have a McPhee’s wine dinner for eight people valued at $2,500.00. Another auction item is a Giants Getaway Package with two lower box seats behind home plate at AT&T park, a one-night stay at the Handlery Hotel in Union Square and an incredible Giants gift basket. You can find more information and auction items here event.auctria.com/32e40493-2c84-4ec2-b896-474e3f28f90a/

advertisement

The proceeds from Roots to Wings go to the school for operating costs, staff salaries, and upkeep of the buildings and property. Their highlighted item this year is the scholarship fund. They have had two previous fundraisers this year that go directly into the scholarship fund. We have only made half of what we need to support all the families who will be asking for financial help next year.

Staff at Santa Lucia School estimate that about 30 to 40 percent of the children are given scholarships each year. A scholarship fundraising page with $25.00, $100.00, $1,000.00 and $5,000 donation amounts has been set up to help meet those needs. Those donations will go directly into funding families that need financial help.

Santa Lucia School is a small nonprofit school in Templeton. They have been in operation for 38 years and the school is located on five beautiful acres adjacent to Santa Rita Creek. They value the individual child and the natural world around us.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...