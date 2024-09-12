PASO ROBLES — Almond Acres Charter Academy is proud to present A Night at the Grand Ole Opry Annual Gala. The annual fundraising event will be held on Oct. 19 from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Almond Acres campus, located at 1145 Niblick Road in Paso Robles.

Supporters of the youth in the community, ages 21 and older, are invited to join Almond Acres for a night at the Grand Ole Opry to eat, drink, dance, and play the night away. Each general admission ticket includes appetizers, catered dinner, and an open bar. Game tickets will be sold separately. Enjoy a night out on the town with them Nashville style. Wear your cowboy hats, fancy boots, sequins and fringe as you help them support the school.

All proceeds benefit the students of Almond Acres Charter Academy.

Almond Acres Charter Academy is a public, tuition-free K-8 school that employs credentialed teachers and administers state-mandated testing to provide families in northern SLO County an additional choice in public education. Located in Paso Robles in a newly built, state-of-the-art facility, AACA is open to all students from all communities. AACA’s mission is to help students succeed academically and socially by educating the whole child: heart, mind, body, and soul.

Visit almondacres.com/gala to purchase tickets, donate auction items, or sponsor the event.

