PASO ROBLES — Join the City on Friday, Sept. 27, for Coffee with the City Manager in Paso Robles, where the focus will be on Community Preparedness. In honor of National Preparedness Month, Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services will provide vital updates on disaster preparedness efforts and introduce the newly-adopted PulsePoint Respond app, which empowers CPR-trained residents to assist in local cardiac emergencies. Attendees will also hear about the recent activities of the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and other key initiatives aimed at enhancing community safety.
About The Author
Paso Robles Press
Articles published by Paso Robles Press may be publicly submitted press releases, contributed articles, staff reports, or other forms of media not specifically authored by a member of our News Staff.
