PASO ROBLES — On Thursday, Sept. 29, a candidate forum will be held for voters to attend at 5:30 pm at the Paso Robles Elks Lodge. Hosted by the Downtown Mainstreet Assoc., Hispanic Business Assoc., and Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce, guests will be able to meet City Council candidates, and ask questions to get better educated on who they want to cast their vote for.

The November 2022 City Council election includes candidates for mayor Steve Martin and Michael Rivera. City council candidates include current city councilmen John Hamon and Chris Bausch.

Bausch was recently appointed to fill a vacant council seat left by councilwoman Maria Garcia and is running for the same seat which represents District 2.

Both Hamon and Bausch are running unopposed.

The candidate forum will provide effective information for voters to gather and make their valuable choice in the election.

