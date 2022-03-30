The ceremony will be followed by a reception hosted by the artist, Dale Evers

PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles is holding a ceremony to dedicate the new “Norma’s Alley” arch installed to honor Norma Moye, Executive Director of the Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association and lifelong benefactor of Paso Robles.

Norma’s Alley archway faces Pine Street. Photo by Camille DeVaul/PRP

The arch was designed and created by local artist Dale Evers to celebrate Norma, downtown, and the arts in Paso Robles. Funding was provided by downtown property and business owners Robert Gilson and Nick Tompkins. It took more than two years of designing and creating the work of art before the famed local artist realized his vision to honor Norma and her contributions to the community.

See Paso Robles Press’s full story on the archway here.

The reception takes place on Tuesday, Apr. 5, from 4:30–5:00 p.m. at the arch location – the “Norma’s Way” alley on Pine Street between 12th and 13th.

Hosted by the Paso Robles City Council, the dedication ceremony will include brief comments by Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin, artist Dale Evers and Norma Moye herself.

A reception will follow at Dale Evers Studio at 1000 Park Street from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. Refreshments will be provided.

About Norma Moye: Executive Director for the Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association since 1992 and a fourth generation Roblan, Norma was born, raised, and has always lived and worked in Paso Robles. Her passion for Paso and small business, combined with her conviction to make things happen, have helped create and sustain the success of Paso Robles. You can find Norma at the Main Street office located at 835 12th Street, Suite D, in the alley known as “Norma’s Way” and you can experience the magic she helps create at pasoroblesdowntown.org.

About Dale Evers: Dale Evers has created sculptures for Fortune 500 companies, national hotel chains, a Caribbean tourism agency and private collectors all over the world. He attended Cuesta College in 1980, graduated from San Diego State in 1985 with a degree in industrial arts and then set out to travel the world creating art. He eventually returned to the Central Coast and settled in Paso Robles where he operates the Dale Evers Studio with Chloe Joy Evers and long-time partner Timothy Anderson. You can find Dale in his studio at 1000 Park Street in Paso Robles, California and online at daleeversstudio.com.

