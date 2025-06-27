PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Recreation Services volunteers invite the community to a free gardening workshop on Saturday, June 28, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Uptown Family Park Community Garden, located at 641 36th Street.

Open to all ages, the interactive event will explore summer vegetables, their growth cycles, the role of pollinators, and their environmental benefits. No registration is required.

Thanks to dedicated volunteers, the community garden has seen a revitalization in recent months. This workshop marks the fourth in a monthly series held on the fourth Saturday of each month, designed to showcase the garden’s transformation and offer hands-on learning.

“We are thrilled to bring this hands-on, educational workshop to the community garden and create a welcoming space for learning and connection,” said Wyatt Lund, Volunteer Coordinator. “These workshops are great opportunity for residents to gather, grow, and appreciate the beauty of gardening together.”

For more information, visit prcity.com/811/Uptown-Family-Park

Feature Image: Vegetables are thriving at Uptown Family Park Community Garden. Photo by Christine Maness

