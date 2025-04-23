Long-planned bridge to connect South Vine Street and Theater Drive aims to ease traffic congestion

PASO ROBLES — Construction is expected to begin this summer on a new bridge that will connect South Vine Street to the intersection of Theater Drive and Highway 46, marking the next major step in a decades-long traffic improvement project.

According to Capital Projects Engineer Ditas Esperanza, the bridge — known as the South Vine Bridge — is phase two of a four-phase plan designed to ease congestion in a rapidly developing part of the city. The plan originated in 2006 when a developer proposed the Target shopping center on Theater Drive, prompting the city to address anticipated traffic challenges.

“The South Bridge project is actually phase two of a four-phase project,” said Esperanza. “Local traffic, if they want to go through the center and their residence, they don’t need to access the freeway.”

Phase one, completed in 2008, rerouted Theater Drive to form the current three-way intersection. The upcoming second phase will see the construction of a bridge connecting South Vine Street directly to this intersection. This addition is expected to ease local congestion, especially during high-traffic events like the California Mid-State Fair.

The path of the future South Vine Bridge Project is shown in red in this map screenshot. Map courtesy of the City of Paso Robles

Phases three and four, which are still in the design phase, will include the construction of roundabouts on the northbound and southbound ramps near Highway 101. These improvements are part of a larger traffic mitigation plan initiated by Caltrans in a 2009 Project Study Report. The report proposed reconfiguring the South Vine Street and Highway 46 West intersection to align with the Theater Drive/Highway 46 signal, addressing both local and regional traffic congestion.

Caltrans’ broader vision for the area includes improving ramp and frontage road intersections along Highway 46 West. Phase three, which involves converting existing freeway ramps into roundabouts, is being funded by the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments and is currently under design.

Meanwhile, the city is in the final stages of securing a contract for the bridge construction. The structure’s design requires specialized oversight, and the city has enlisted MNS Engineers, Inc. for construction management services at a cost of$839,743.20. This contract, along with the bridge construction agreement and accompanying debt financing package, is expected to be reviewed by the City Council in May.

Overall, the Capital Improvement Program budget for the project stands at $27.7 million, funded through a combination of the General Fund, Transportation Impact Fees, developer contributions, and debt financing.

Esperanza said construction is expected to last about 200 working days, with minimal impact on existing traffic, since most of the work will take place off current roadways.

Feature Image: This artist rendering shows the future South Vine Bridge, viewed from the intersection of South Vine Street/Theatre Drive and Highway 246. Graphic courtesy of the City of Paso Robles

