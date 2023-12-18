PASO ROBLES — The City Council of the City of Paso Robles will consider acceptance of the Annual Development Impact Fee Report for the Fiscal Year ending June 30, 2023.

When: Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Paso Robles City Council Chamber, 1000 Spring Street

The City has returned to hybrid public meetings pursuant to AB 361, which allows for a deviation from the teleconference rules required by the Ralph M. Brown Act. Residents now have the option to attend the meeting in person or to participate remotely. To participate remotely, residents can livestream the meeting at prcity.com/youtube, and call (805) 865-7276 to provide public comment via phone. The phone line will open just prior to the start of the meeting and remain open throughout the meeting to ensure the opportunity to comment on each item heard by the Council.

City Council meetings will be live-streamed during the meeting and also available to play later on YouTube found here prcity.com/youtube.

The draft Annual Development Impact Fee Report is available for public review here prcity.com/DocumentCenter/View/37471/Annual-Development-Impact-Fee-Report-for-Fiscal-Year-2022-23-PDF

