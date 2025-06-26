PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles has completed its targeted grazing operations in the Salinas River corridor, part of ongoing efforts to reduce wildfire risk and enhance community fire resilience.

The Goat Girls LLC grazed 84 acres along both sides of the river within city limits and treated an additional 7 acres on the Fern Canyon Firebreak west of the city.

These firebreaks have already proven effective this season — two recent fires that ignited in untreated riverbed areas were successfully stopped when they hit the grazed zones, allowing firefighters to contain them quickly.

The city thanked The Goat Girls LLC and the San Luis Obispo County Fire Safe Council for their support and grant funding. Paso Robles continues to prioritize wildfire prevention to protect lives, property, and natural habitats.

