Historic Main Street building restored as new home for Chamber, symbolizing community pride and progress

TEMPLETON — A new chapter has begun for the Templeton Chamber of Commerce as it officially opened its Visitor Center on Main Street. On Wednesday, April 16, the Templeton community came together to celebrate the long-anticipated grand opening of the Chamber’s new home at 524 S. Main St.

The event marked not just the opening of a new facility but a renewed presence in the heart of Templeton. The visitor center was previously located at 321 South Main St. Back in 2022, the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce announced its merger with Templeton, creating the Paso Robles & Templeton Chamber of Commerce (PRTCC). The new Visitor Center promises to be a hub for locals and tourists alike, offering information, resources, and a warm welcome to all who walk through its doors.

“This building is not only in the heart of Templeton, but the Chamber of Commerce is also in the heart of Templeton,” said Congressman Jimmy Panetta during the ceremony. “It’s very apropos that this building, with so much history, really is right here, because it’s this foundation that leads to the future and brings everybody together. So I just want to say congratulations. It’s an honor to be here, an honor to be a part of this.”

Kathy Kelly of Digs Vacation Rentals and PRTCC board member, played a vital role in the building’s transformation, shared the story of how a “cute” historic structure turned into a major renovation project.

SLO County District 1 Supervisor John Peschong presents a certificate of recognition to Paso Robles/Templeton Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Gina Fitzpatrick during the grand opening of the Chamber’s new visitor center in Paso Robles. Photo by Camille DeVaul/PRP

“It’s 100 years old and had seen a lot of wear and tear,” Kelly said. “I said, we can fix this up. We just need to replace the rug and do a little paint. Well, that didn’t quite turn out that way four months later.”

The list of contributors was long and heartfelt. From Raphael Montel, who took on the role of general contractor, to local artisans and tradespeople, including Rob Beebe (painting), Kelly Hinson (electrical), Grant Tustin (plumbing), Oscar Palos of Farm Style Designs (custom doors), and many others, the project was a true community effort.

“It was a great effort,” said Kelly. “We appreciate all the work you put into it.”

Local businesspeople and volunteers, including Don McMahon, Danny from Paso Tile and Stone, Will Schneider from WTC Tech Services, and the team at Sign Here, all helped bring the building to life. Even local cleaners Homer and Daisy Gonzalez were recognized for their dedication to making the space shine.

Following the acknowledgments, Pastor Mike Gorman from First Baptist Church in Paso Robles offered a blessing for the building.

“It’s amazing what you have done,” he said. “You honored the history of this building while making it a welcoming space for the future.”

Art also plays a central role in the new center. The walls feature photography and paintings by local artists, including Derek Luff, adding vibrant character to the already charming space.

District 1 San Luis Obispo County Supervisor John Peschong presented the Chamber with a certificate of recognition and congratulated them on the milestone.

“Thank you for being here,” he said. “This center represents progress, pride, and partnership within the community.”

The Templeton Visitor Center is now open with summer hours: Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments are also available.

Feature Image: Paso Robles/Templeton Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Gina Fitzpatrick and Kathy Kelly of Digs Vacation Rentals, a Chamber board member, cut the ribbon for the Chamber’s new visitor center on 524 Main St. in Paso Robles. Photo by Camille DeVaul/PRP

