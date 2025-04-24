Kula Hawaiian Kitchen was born out of a deep love for Hawaiian culture, its vibrant flavors, and the Aloha spirit that captivated Chris and Ayako Williams during their time in Hawaii. Chris graduated from high school in Hawaii, and after their marriage, they spent two wonderful years living there. Those experiences profoundly influenced their lives, instilling in them a deep appreciation for the warmth of the Hawaiian people and their cuisine.

The name “Kula” holds special significance for them. In Hawaiian, “Kula” means “Gold” or “Golden,” and it is also a tribute to their beloved Golden Retriever, Kona. They brought Kona with them from Oahu to the mainland, and his presence in their lives inspired the name of their vineyard and winery, Kula. When the opportunity arose to open their own Hawaiian restaurant, it was only fitting to carry that name forward, expressing their love for both their cherished pet and the rich culinary traditions of Hawaii.

Their journey to opening Kula Hawaiian Kitchen was driven by their desire to share the comfort food they love with the community. After closing their first tasting room in Atascadero each night, they often found themselves craving the familiar flavors of Hawaiian cuisine. That passion led them to create a space where they could introduce others to the flavors that had become so dear to them. They built the restaurant from the ground up in La Plaza, relocating their tasting room right next to it.

Since opening in August last year, the support from the community has been overwhelming. Initially unsure how their blend of Hawaiian flavors with Asian influences would be received, they have been thrilled by the enthusiastic response. They are grateful to their customers and wine-club members for their incredible support and remain committed to bringing them a unique and authentic Hawaiian dining experience filled with the Aloha spirit.

advertisement

Kula Hawaiian Kitchen

6200 El Camino Real, Atascadero

(805) 519-8200

kulahawaiiankitchen.com

PASO ROBLES PRESS MAGAZINE

Copies of Paso Robles Press Magazine are directly delivered to 23,000 readers in zip codes 93446, 93451, and 93465 and 2,000 dropped with support from advertisers and subscribers. Together, we are Making Communities Better Through Print.™

To subscribe or advertise, click here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...