Chart-topping duo to perform July 20 at Chumash Grandstand Arena; tickets on sale April 25 via Ticketmaster

PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair is pleased to announce that Juntos, the exciting collaboration between Josi Cuén and Jorge Medina, has been confirmed to perform this summer. The show will take place on Sunday, July 20, at the Chumash Grandstand Arena at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices are $80, $100, $130 and $170 and will go on sale Friday, April 25, starting at 10 a.m.

After breaking records and selling out shows across Mexico, celebrated regional Mexican music stars Jorge Medina and Josi Cuén joined forces as Juntos. Together, they deliver an unforgettable experience, bringing to life the songs that have become the soundtrack of countless lives. With more than 40 musicians on stage, their powerful performances celebrate nostalgia, unity, and the rich traditions of Mexican music. Following a wildly successful run in Mexico, their tour was expanded to the United States, delivering nights filled with timeless hits, deep emotions, and the unmistakable magic of their voices.

New this year: The California Mid-State Fair has partnered with Ticketmaster! Fans can now use their Ticketmaster accounts to purchase tickets. Visit MidStateFair.com, click “Buy Tickets,” and you will be directed to the purchasing page.

advertisement

Ticket Tips: Arrive 10 minutes early and complete these steps before the sale begins:

Sign in to your account in advance to speed up your purchase later.

Check that your payment info is current for a seamless checkout.

Event details can vary. Check for ticket limits before the sale by tapping More Info next to the event name.

The 2025 California Mid-State Fair runs July 16 through July 27, and this year’s theme is “Off to the Races!” The California Mid-State Fair is one of the top fairs in the nation, located in Paso Robles. Since its debut in 1946, the Fair has hosted major entertainers and provided a platform for community showcases, agriculture, youth programs, and family fun. For more information, visit MidStateFair.com

Feature Image: Regional Mexican music stars Jorge Medina (left) and Josi Cuén, who have joined forces as Juntos, are confirmed to play at the California Mid-State Fair in July. Contributed Photo

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...