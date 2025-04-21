The Central Coast is home to people who have big hearts, especially when it comes to animals. This April, when spring comes to full fruition, we highlight two animal rescues that have made a big impact.

Central Coast Herding Dog Rescue

In 2007, Wendy Hoffman’s single dog adoption sparked a life-changing mission — founding Central Coast Herding Dog Rescue (CCHDR). Based in Paso Robles, the volunteer-run nonprofit rescues herding dogs from overcrowded shelters across California, offering them a second chance.

With a growing number of abandoned and surrendered dogs, CCHDR works tirelessly to rehome nearly 300 dogs annually, specializing in herding dogs like border collies, Australian shepherds, and cattle dogs — and often times a little mix of everything.

“I get these dogs that are so damaged and they become well adjusted. They become balanced because of my other dogs,” Wendy said. “And that’s a good feeling to see a dog play with another dog for the first time or be a little balanced and play appropriately or be appropriate with people too.”

At 15, Hoffman took a job at Guiding Eyes in the San Fernando Valley. Despite strict regulations that discouraged affection for the dogs, her love for them remained undeterred. However, it wasn’t until a decade later that she finally got a dog of her own. One day, her landscapers brought a tiny beagle/chihuahua mix they had found on a rural road. Wendy fell in love instantly. She later discovered that the pup was actually a corgi/Jack Russell mix named Co-Jack — the one who can be said, started it all.

Witnessing a woman foster 10 dogs in a small home, she thought, “I could foster one.” Within a year, she had her own rescue.

Wendy took in long-overlooked dogs, using her skills in writing and photography to find them homes. She partnered with a Santa Barbara rescuer, gaining a website to expand her efforts. Eventually, she founded CCHDR, dedicated to breaking the cycle of overbreeding and neglect.

“There’s more heartbreak than the other way around,” Wendy said. “You can’t help but feel good when you save a dog’s life.”

Every rescued dog is spayed or neutered when possible, helping curb overpopulation, particularly in California’s Central Valley, where abandoned litters are common. Many herding breeds are surrendered due to their high energy or financial constraints.

Volunteers like Danielle and Cindy play crucial roles in CCHDR, fostering dogs and managing adoptions.

“You’re doing something good for dogs that can’t care for themselves,” Cindy said.

For Danielle, working alongside her daughter has been a fulfilling, life-changing experience.

Sixteen years later, Wendy reflects, “It’s bigger than me.”

CCHDR has saved thousands of lives, proving that one person’s compassion can create a movement that changes countless futures.

To learn more or support CCHDR, visit cchdrescue.org

Woods Humane Society

Founded in 1955, Woods Humane Society (Woods) has grown from a small volunteer-run group to San Luis Obispo County’s only full-service humane society. Named after founder Frances Newhall Woods, it initially served as an adoption facility and animal control agency before focusing solely on sheltering pets in 1975.

In 2005, Woods opened its current 25,000-square-foot facility, later expanding in 2017 by merging with North County Humane Society in Atascadero. With strong community support, Woods offers adoption, spay/neuter services, and education programs, helping thousands of pets find homes.

One of Woods’ biggest fundraisers of the year, Wine 4 Paws, celebrates 17 years this April. The annual wine country fundraiser returns to SLO County on April 26-27. Over 75 wineries, cideries, restaurants, and local businesses will donate 10 percent of their proceeds to support homeless pets.

Woods CEO Emily L’Heureux says Wine 4 Paws is a crucial fundraiser for the 501(c)(3) nonprofit animal shelter. “We are seeing crisis-level numbers of dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens in need of shelter across the state as the costs of providing shelter continue to rise,” she said. “On top of that, spring is baby season, which means Woods is also providing round-the-clock services for unwanted litters of puppies and kittens. Wine 4 Paws is essential to help us respond to these demands and save the lives of up to 3,000 pets in 2025.”

Since its launch in 2009, Wine 4 Paws has raised more than $700,000 for Woods. The event kicks off with the Hayseed & Housdon Party on April 25 at Cal Coast Beer in Paso Robles. The weekend features wine tasting, special wine sales, and unique events such as pet painting parties, wine-paired dinners, vineyard dog walks, and wine-blending seminars.

“With so many animals in need this year, I can’t wait to see how much impact our county’s many wine and pet enthusiasts can have in one fun weekend,” says Wine 4 Paws organizer Sarah Tomasetti. “Come enjoy all that the Central Coast has to offer while helping Woods Humane Society continue to care for homeless animals in our community who await loving homes.”

Visit Wine4Paws.com for event details and participating businesses and visit WoodsHumane.org for more information on Woods Humane Society.

