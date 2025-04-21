PASO ROBLES — On Saturday, April 19, at 9:06 a.m., Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a report of a residential structure fire on Pacific Ave.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to discover smoke emitting from the attic vents and an active fire in the kitchen. One occupant was home at the time of the fire and sustained minor burns to the hand, but no fire personnel were injured. The fire was quickly contained to the kitchen before it fully extended into the attic.

Due to simultaneous calls, two fire engines and one Battalion Chief from Paso Robles responded. Under the City’s automatic aid agreement, one engine and one Battalion Chief from CAL FIRE/SLO County, with one additional engine requested, and one engine from Atascadero Fire, immediately responded to assist. The American Red Cross is assisting the occupant with housing while repairs are completed on the structure.

