Feature Image by Kaitlin Holloway Photography at Almond Springs, San Miguel

North County offers some of the most stunning wedding venues, perfect for creating unforgettable “I do” moments. From vineyard sunsets to elegant resorts, rustic ranch settings, and twinkling downtown lights, this region offers a variety of settings to suit weddings of all sizes. Whether you dream of a fairytale ceremony in a grand stone chateau or an intimate gathering surrounded by nature, you’ll find the perfect venue here.

Wedding Locations

Atascadero Lake Pavilion, Atascadero

This classic venue offers a canopy of trees, water views, and lush lawns, making it ideal for a sophisticated lakeside wedding. With a reception hall accommodating up to 300 guests, the Pavilion’s romantic lakeside gazebo is the perfect spot for exchanging vows. paviliononthelake.com

Spanish Oaks Ranch, Santa Margarita

This farm ranch venue offers breathtaking landscapes along the Central Coast. Founded in 2006 by Rex and Betty Hendrix, Spanish Oaks Ranch offers a picturesque backdrop for your wedding day. spanishoaksranchca.com

Ella’s Vineyard, Creston

Ella’s Vineyard, a family-owned winery, offers an intimate space to host your special day among 32 private acres of vines. The venue, named after the founders’ daughter, accommodates up to 200 guests and allows pets to participate in the celebration. ellasvineyard.com

Terra Mia, Paso Robles

With scenic vineyards, willow trees, a waterfall, and an arched stone bridge, Terra Mia offers a romantic Tuscan vineyard setting for up to 175 guests. Its outdoor amphitheater and barrel room provide flexible event spaces. terramiavineyard.com

Almond Springs, Paso Robles

This fifth-generation family farm features a vintage barn, saloon, and loading dock stage. Accommodating up to 300 guests, Almond Springs allows late-night events without noise restrictions, perfect for large weddings. almondsprings.com

Allegretto Vineyard Resort, Paso Robles

Blending European elegance with wine country charm, Allegretto offers multiple ceremony sites, from the Olive Orchard to the Italian-inspired Piazza Magica. This resort also provides accommodations and experienced wedding planners to ensure a flawless event. allegrettovineyardresort.com

Paso Robles Inn

Exchange vows under a centuries-old oak tree at this historic hotel in the heart of downtown Paso Robles. The venue’s ballroom, built in 1891, accommodates up to 350 guests. pasoroblesinn.com

The Piccolo, Paso Robles

For smaller, intimate weddings, The Piccolo offers a boutique hotel experience with a rooftop bar and wine lounge. This venue accommodates up to 30 guests for a chic, exclusive celebration. thepiccolo.com

Rava Winery, Paso Robles

Situated on an 80-acre vineyard, Rava Winery offers diverse wedding settings, including lakeside, olive grove, and ballroom options. On-site luxury accommodations ensure a full-service wedding experience. ravawines.com

Wedding Services

Here are some of our favorite wedding professionals, each sure to make your special day unforgettable.

The Floral Parlor, Paso Robles

This boutique florist specializes in whimsical and artistic floral arrangements that turn heads. Located in the heart of Downtown Paso Robles, The Floral Parlor crafts one-of-a-kind designs to suit any wedding or event. thefloralparlor.com

Bloom N Grow Floral Design, Atascadero

This local florist offers fresh and stunning flower arrangements for all occasions. Known for its creative artistry and premium blooms, Bloom N Grow brings beautiful floral designs to life. bloomngrowonline.com

Just Baked Cake Studio & Bakery, Paso Robles

Just Baked is known for its exquisite wedding cakes and dessert buffets. Baked from scratch using the finest ingredients, their cakes are a perfect blend of taste and artistry, ensuring a deliciously unforgettable experience. justbakedslo.com

Jeffry’s Catering, Paso Robles

Founded by award-winning Chef Jeff Wiesinger, Jeffry’s Catering specializes in Mediterranean cuisine and Wine Country BBQ. Their menu features fresh, locally inspired flavors, ideal for rehearsal dinners, private gatherings, and weddings. jeffryswinecountrybbq.com

Pacific Harvest Catering, Templeton

This husband-and-wife team specializes in fresh, locally sourced fare. With over a decade of experience, Pacific Harvest Catering provides unique culinary experiences tailored to each client’s specific needs, using ingredients from local farms and the ocean’s bounty. pacificharvestcatering.com

From scenic vineyard estates to historic inns and boutique hotels, Paso Robles and North County offer a variety of breathtaking wedding venues. With exceptional catering, event planners, and stunning settings, your wedding day will be nothing short of magical.

