North County offers some of the most stunning wedding venues, perfect for creating unforgettable “I do” moments. From vineyard sunsets to elegant resorts, rustic ranch settings, and twinkling downtown lights, this region offers a variety of settings to suit weddings of all sizes. Whether you dream of a fairytale ceremony in a grand stone chateau or an intimate gathering surrounded by nature, you’ll find the perfect venue here.
Wedding Locations
Atascadero Lake Pavilion, Atascadero
This classic venue offers a canopy of trees, water views, and lush lawns, making it ideal for a sophisticated lakeside wedding. With a reception hall accommodating up to 300 guests, the Pavilion’s romantic lakeside gazebo is the perfect spot for exchanging vows. paviliononthelake.com
Spanish Oaks Ranch, Santa Margarita
This farm ranch venue offers breathtaking landscapes along the Central Coast. Founded in 2006 by Rex and Betty Hendrix, Spanish Oaks Ranch offers a picturesque backdrop for your wedding day. spanishoaksranchca.com
Ella’s Vineyard, Creston
Ella’s Vineyard, a family-owned winery, offers an intimate space to host your special day among 32 private acres of vines. The venue, named after the founders’ daughter, accommodates up to 200 guests and allows pets to participate in the celebration. ellasvineyard.com
Terra Mia, Paso Robles
With scenic vineyards, willow trees, a waterfall, and an arched stone bridge, Terra Mia offers a romantic Tuscan vineyard setting for up to 175 guests. Its outdoor amphitheater and barrel room provide flexible event spaces. terramiavineyard.com
Almond Springs, Paso Robles
This fifth-generation family farm features a vintage barn, saloon, and loading dock stage. Accommodating up to 300 guests, Almond Springs allows late-night events without noise restrictions, perfect for large weddings. almondsprings.com
Allegretto Vineyard Resort, Paso Robles
Blending European elegance with wine country charm, Allegretto offers multiple ceremony sites, from the Olive Orchard to the Italian-inspired Piazza Magica. This resort also provides accommodations and experienced wedding planners to ensure a flawless event. allegrettovineyardresort.com
Paso Robles Inn
Exchange vows under a centuries-old oak tree at this historic hotel in the heart of downtown Paso Robles. The venue’s ballroom, built in 1891, accommodates up to 350 guests. pasoroblesinn.com
The Piccolo, Paso Robles
For smaller, intimate weddings, The Piccolo offers a boutique hotel experience with a rooftop bar and wine lounge. This venue accommodates up to 30 guests for a chic, exclusive celebration. thepiccolo.com
Rava Winery, Paso Robles
Situated on an 80-acre vineyard, Rava Winery offers diverse wedding settings, including lakeside, olive grove, and ballroom options. On-site luxury accommodations ensure a full-service wedding experience. ravawines.com
Wedding Services
Here are some of our favorite wedding professionals, each sure to make your special day unforgettable.
The Floral Parlor, Paso Robles
This boutique florist specializes in whimsical and artistic floral arrangements that turn heads. Located in the heart of Downtown Paso Robles, The Floral Parlor crafts one-of-a-kind designs to suit any wedding or event. thefloralparlor.com
Bloom N Grow Floral Design, Atascadero
This local florist offers fresh and stunning flower arrangements for all occasions. Known for its creative artistry and premium blooms, Bloom N Grow brings beautiful floral designs to life. bloomngrowonline.com
Just Baked Cake Studio & Bakery, Paso Robles
Just Baked is known for its exquisite wedding cakes and dessert buffets. Baked from scratch using the finest ingredients, their cakes are a perfect blend of taste and artistry, ensuring a deliciously unforgettable experience. justbakedslo.com
Jeffry’s Catering, Paso Robles
Founded by award-winning Chef Jeff Wiesinger, Jeffry’s Catering specializes in Mediterranean cuisine and Wine Country BBQ. Their menu features fresh, locally inspired flavors, ideal for rehearsal dinners, private gatherings, and weddings. jeffryswinecountrybbq.com
Pacific Harvest Catering, Templeton
This husband-and-wife team specializes in fresh, locally sourced fare. With over a decade of experience, Pacific Harvest Catering provides unique culinary experiences tailored to each client’s specific needs, using ingredients from local farms and the ocean’s bounty. pacificharvestcatering.com
From scenic vineyard estates to historic inns and boutique hotels, Paso Robles and North County offer a variety of breathtaking wedding venues. With exceptional catering, event planners, and stunning settings, your wedding day will be nothing short of magical.
