By Lynne Schmitz and Camille DeVaul

Since its formation as the Farm Home Department in 1923, the San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau Women (SLOFBW) have been instrumental in promoting farm values, improving nutrition, and funding community projects. As the last remaining active chapter of its kind in California, the group continues to uphold these traditions.

Each month, the SLO County Farm Bureau Women collaborate with Paso Magazine to recognize a member whose dedication has significantly contributed to the agricultural community. This month, we honor Valorie Marshall.

Valorie Marshall

Valorie grew up on her family’s cattle ranch in Madera County, nestled in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada. As a child, she embraced the responsibilities of ranch life, tending to chores and exploring the open range on horseback. Her deep-rooted connection to agriculture stems from a lineage of ranchers who established their homestead in 1869.

Her great-grandparents began cattle ranching and expanded their land holdings, which remain in the family today. Valorie’s grandparents established a summer cow camp at Clover Meadow, where they built a small cabin and corrals to accommodate their seasonal cattle drives. Moving the herd to the mountains was a demanding endeavor, requiring a five-to-six-day journey. In 1922, they drove 155 cattle to summer range.

Valorie attended a one-room schoolhouse that eventually expanded to two rooms. Her eighth-grade graduating class consisted of just six students. High school presented its own challenges, as some students, including Valorie, stayed in dorms during the week to avoid hazardous winter travel.

Her upbringing was steeped in agricultural traditions. Her mother led 4-H programs, while her father balanced ranching with a role as a rodeo announcer. Inspired by her family’s passion, Valorie competed in rodeo events and remained active in Future Farmers of America (FFA) throughout high school. There, she met her future husband, Pat Marshall. Together, they raised and exhibited livestock at county fairs, the Cow Palace, and state fairs. To this day, their closest friendships stem from their FFA years. In 2013, she and a group of former classmates even traveled to Botswana, Africa, to visit their high school ag teacher.

After marrying, Valorie and Pat ranched in Fresno County, with Pat also working as a logger and cowboy. In 1987, he joined Cal Fire in San Luis Obispo County, prompting their move to Templeton in 1989. Longing for their cattle, they found grazing land nearby and relocated part of their herd.

In 2007, tragedy struck when Pat’s son, Gilbert, died in a logging accident at age 36. To honor his legacy, the family established an annual ranch roping competition, raising scholarship funds for high school seniors pursuing agricultural careers. Over eight years, the event garnered significant support, and donations continue to fund scholarships today. Now retired, Valorie and Pat split their time between managing Pat’s family ranch and raising Red Brangus cattle, a venture they began in 2023.

Valorie discovered Farm Bureau Women through a close friend and cherishes the camaraderie, fundraising efforts, and knowledge shared within the group. She enjoys supporting students in agriculture and learning from the organization’s diverse speakers.

If this story inspires you to learn more about Farm Bureau Women, contact Susan Sonne at (805) 610-1375 or shortsuecakes@gmail.com

