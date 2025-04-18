Hi there, it’s Leigh-Ann and Jimmy from Shift’N Gears Auto Repair on North River Road in Paso Robles, back again to introduce some knowledge and history from the auto industry.

Tax Season Is Here: Out with the Old, In with the Clean

Filing taxes forces you to sort through receipts and purge what’s no longer needed — and your car’s filters perform a similar function. They catch dirt, debris, and contaminants, keeping your engine, transmission, cabin, and essential systems and sensors clean. Over time, those filters get clogged, reducing efficiency and putting unnecessary strain on your vehicle that can cause very real damage.

Think of replacing your filters like maximizing deductions: it’s a small step that brings big returns!

Engine Air Filter: Helps your engine “breathe” better and keeps critical sensors free of debris improving reliability, performance and fuel efficiency. Coming out as early as the 1930s with oiled cotton contraptions catching debris and particles; we now use pleated paper, synthetic fibers, or foam. A clogged filter can lower gas mileage, meaning you’re spending more at the pump — just like missing a tax deduction!

Cabin Air Filter: Removes pollen, dust, and pollutants so you can breathe easier, no one likes a stuffy nose. In the 1980s we used basic paper elements filtering larger particles but missed all the pollutants. Today, we have many options that include activated carbon elements and even antibacterial coatings. Don’t let dirty or stinky air ruin your post-tax season road trips!

Oil Filters, Transmission Filters & Fuel Filters: Protect your vehicle’s main systems by keeping fluids clean and free of damaging particles. Motor oil filters debuted in the 1920s; transmission filters in the 1940s; fuel filters in the late 20th century. Neglecting these can lead to costly repairs — the automotive version of a surprise tax bill. Early filters used wide net metal screens to catch large debris. The filtration was basic, requiring frequent cleaning or replacement to be effective. Now, modern fluid filters use cellulose, synthetic fibers, or a blend of both for finer filtration, trapping smaller particles, and lasting longer. The industry has even come full circle, and utilizing very fine mesh screen filters in some transmissions.

Invest Your Refund Wisely

Expecting a tax refund? Why not reinvest it into your car’s health? Swapping out old filters is an affordable way to boost performance, improve air quality, and prevent expensive breakdowns. It’s like putting money back into your pocket — better mileage, fewer repairs, and a smoother ride.

