Runners of all ages and skill levels strapped on their running shoes and hit the trail around Santa Margarita Lake for the 7th Annual Running Chicken Fun Run on Sunday, Jan. 5. The sun was out, the air was brisk, and there were smiles on everyone’s faces as they participated in the 10K or 5K walk/run that celebrates the lives of runners and sisters, Brittni “Bitti” and Brynn Frace.

“Oh my gosh, it’s just such a great event,” stated Atascadero local Lori Bagby. “Just the strong sense of community and the reason that we’re all out here. Loved it. And perfect day weather-wise. Best day yet.”

This year brought over 500 participants out to run in memory of the Frace sisters. Their mom, Shari, told Atascadero News/Paso Robles Press that their goal is to grow the race by 10 percent each year and that this year proved that they’re staying on track.

“[It’s] the biggest race. Most finishers. It was the best year yet,” added the girl’s dad, Warren Frace.

The course around the beautiful Santa Margarita Lake is the exact same one that Brynn and Brittni ran during their time at Atascadero High School (AHS), and even though the 10K route is more challenging, there is something for everyone to join in on at whatever speed they’re comfortable with.

“We see a lot of the people that were here in the first year, but we’re starting to see a lot of new people that heard about this race and want to be involved. It’s just exciting to see it grow,” Warren said of all the new faces that filled the course.

“It was really exciting because this gentleman came up to me, and he’s from San Fransico, and he says that this is one of his favorite races that he does,” Shari added. “He drove up, and he actually slept in his car last night to do the race. Hesaid that he just really appreciates the joy and the camaraderie and the community that this race brings. That he justwouldn’t miss it, and he absolutely loves our chicken socks.

“He was talking to me on the finish line for quite a while, just telling me that this race is different than so many just based off of how we really relish the day and the joy and that we’re keeping the spirit of the girls alive and bringing beauty.”

This year’s theme was ‘Smile More — Worry Less,’ and the bibs that the runners wore were made out of a design that Brittni made prior to her passing — like years before, the race is always themed around artwork and sayings that the girls used to say.

“She (Brittni) drew this years ago, wrote ‘smile more — worry less,’ and we saw this, and we go, ‘That’s gonna be next year’s theme,'” stated Warren.

There were 12 winners at the Running Chicken, and each one was given an award that featured a stained glass version of Brynn’s chicken tattoo made by local artist Deborah Nottenkanper.

“We were all coached by Coach Warnes,” Deborah said on how she met the girls. “I met Bitti and Brynn on a trip to Arizona. We were going over for a marathon, so we spent five glorious days together. Lots of fun laughs.”

She added that Shari reached out to her when the family decided to start the Running Chicken and asked if she would want to participate by making the awards.

“It is my way to be able to give back and celebrate them (Brynn and Brittni) each year. I feel very blessed to be a part of this,” continued Deborah.

The 12 winners of this year’s race were:

Female 5K Winners:

1st Place — Jenn Kadri

2nd Place — Brailee Bourgault (age 9)

3rd Place — Piper Bourgault (age 7)

Mens 5K Winners:

1st Place — Oscar Allen

2nd Place — Logan Thomas

3rd Place — Tyler Schwisow

Female 10K Winners:

1st Place — Ellie Nisbet (running with Brittni’s number)

2nd Place — Nora Pizzella

3rd Place — Clare Corbin (running with Brynn’s number)

Male 10K Winners:

1st Place — Tyler Daillak

2nd Place — Connor Fisher

3rd Place — Dane Hardy

The Running Chicken is an annual fundraiser for the Run 4 Bitti and Brynn Foundation. The foundation’s mission is to support the next generation of runners in the girl’s honor. They do this by providing two scholarships to Atascadero High School, two scholarships to Paso Robles High School, and one that goes to Chico State, which is where the girls attended college.

“It’s really important to be able to give back, and we think that’s a great legacy for Brynn and Brittni. We know that they love this event, and they love that idea, and they love seeing the next generation of runners come forward,” Warren stated.

To find out more about the Run 4 Bitti and Brynn Foundation, including giving athletic shoes to the local community and the Hiya Rock Project, go to: run4bittiandbrynn.org.

