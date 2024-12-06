The Paso Robles & Templeton Chamber of Commerce has named Miller Drilling Company as its 2024 Templeton Business of the Year. For over 60 years, the Miller Drilling Company has serviced our community. In 2017, Miller Drilling Company employee Cari and her husband, Eric Thomas, had the opportunity to purchase the company and continue to provide exceptional service to their community’s water needs.

Templeton’s Business of the Year award goes to those who actively engage in the community and demonstrate a commitment to giving back. They continue to grow, contributing to the local economy through job opportunities while maintaining a positive and dedicated community service.

We spoke with Cari and Eric at Miller Drilling Company to learn more about their leadership and what it means to them to be named the 2024 Templeton Business of the Year.

Paso Robles Press Magazine: What does receiving the Business of the Year award mean to you and the entire Miller Drilling team?

Miller Drilling Company: We all work hard together every day and are completely humbled to have been chosen as “Business of the Year” by our community. Thank you so much!!!

PRM: When you acquired Miller Drilling Company in 2017, what were some of the most important traditions or values you wanted to preserve?

MDC: When we purchased Miller Drilling Company October 2017, the goal was to preserve the legacy and name of the company but to expand some services and grow in volume.

PRM: How has the local community’s support over the years shaped the company’s growth and approach to customer service?

MDC: Miller Drilling Company has a variety of customers, domestic to large agricultural customers. We do our best to service all our customer’s needs the best way possible every day. We are thankful for each customer.

PRM: Since the company was founded in 1959, it has grown and evolved substantially. How have the company’s values and mission guided its journey over the years?

MDC: We can only speak from 2017 forward. We provide the best possible service every day to all our customers. “Work hard, be kind and strive to be a little better version of ourselves each day!”

PRM: What advice would you offer to other local businesses striving for longevity and community impact, like Miller Drilling has achieved?

MDC: Make sure to pay attention to your local community and small businesses, we donate a lot of time and effort to our local programs. We are proud to be a part of our community personally as well as professionally.

