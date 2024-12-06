The Paso Robles & Templeton Chamber of Commerce has awarded Melinda Reed with the 2024 Community Enhancement Award for her work in creating the Templeton Library. In a first, this award was created specifically for Melinda and her efforts on the long awaited library.

We spoke with Melinda to learn more about her award and work with the Templeton Library.

Paso Robles Press Magazine: Can you share what receiving this award means to you?

Melinda Reed: Receiving this award was a shock. Knowing that it was inspired by my TCLA Board, volunteers, and friends who have been alongside me on this journey, makes it even more meaningful. I am honored to accept it to shine a light on our incredible small-town library, built entirely with donations. I prefer the spotlight on Templeton Library, which is truly a gem and a source of pride for our community. An independent free public library that rocks!

PRM: What inspired you to take on the project of creating the Templeton Library?

MR: The idea to build a library in Templeton was not originally mine — it came from Boy Scout Josh Gibson, who, in 1998 chose it as his Eagle Scout project. He did the work to engage the community and gather support. TCLA was formed in 2000 to bring his vision to life through a 50-50 partnership with SLO County. It took us over 20 years to raise our portion of the funds; by that time, SLO County was unable to provide the match. I saw that a more modest building could be the key to moving forward and offered my skills to make it happen.

PRM: In what ways do you believe the library has impacted the community since the completion of the project?

MR: Templeton Library has quickly become a community hub within walking distance of four of our five local schools. All TES students visit on class tours, and our programs are drawing strong attendance. In addition to a topically current collection of fiction and nonfiction, we host story times for both children and adults, art classes, computer literacy sessions, a student-run Pokémon Club, and SAT workshops. The library offers a wide range of services that meet our community’s needs, with printers, high-speed WiFi, a Book Shop, DVDs, audiobooks, and puzzles.

PRM: What do you envision for the future of the Templeton Library and the role it will play in the community?

MR: We envision using our space to invite the public to the ongoing speaker series and outdoor landscape classes and provide spaces for outdoor gatherings. In 2025, we plan to continue six monthly Flea & Maker Markets for local goods and collectibles. TCLA is currently working on a sustainable funding plan to support the library for the next 20-25 years.

PRM: Are there any individuals or groups who have been particularly supportive or instrumental in helping you reach this milestone?

MR: My husband Doug, daughters Kelly and Nicole, and their families are supportive of my library involvement. I am fortunate to work with a dream team of volunteers! My TCLA Board is grounded in what’s best for Templeton: Two ex-presidents, Malcolm Picket and Shirley Sigmund; TES Librarian VP Jennifer Kuhn; CFO Nancie Secher; Connie Kelsey; Pediatrician Dr. Jim McGhee; and Dr. Carrie Wood; and the underserved community; they are my collaborators. But it is my faithful VP, retired RN Nancy Whitt, whose humor, wit, and perspective save my sanity! She deserves this honor as much as I do. Our library volunteers are the backbone of the library. Without them, I would not be here. All are unsung Templeton residents, everyday volunteers. I accept this Enhancement Award on behalf of all them.

