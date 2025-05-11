Get ready for a journey back in time this Memorial Day Weekend as the Best of the West Antique Equipment Show returns to the historic Santa Margarita Ranch, running May 23–25! This year marks a special milestone as the event celebrates 100 Years of Caterpillar, honoring a century of groundbreaking machinery with rare antique equipment and live demonstrations.

Hosted by the Paso Robles Pioneer Day Committee and the Rossi Foundation, this cherished annual event is more than just a show—it’s a vibrant celebration of America’s agricultural and mechanical heritage. Guests of all ages can enjoy train rides, tractor parades, steam engines, flyovers, vintage cars, military vehicles, and interactive exhibits that bring history to life.

Set against the historic backdrop of Santa Margarita Ranch—one of California’s oldest and most storied ranches dating back to 1774 — the show offers an immersive experience where the past meets the present. Landmarks on the ranch include parts of the original El Camino Real, the Asistencia building, and a historic Wells Fargo stagecoach stop, adding even more depth to the atmosphere.

A highlight for many is the Santa Margarita Ranch steam train, a historic gem that once appeared on Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman and includes passenger coaches from the original Santa Fe and Disneyland Railroad. This family-friendly event features the always-popular Kid’s Corral, with activities like gold panning, butter making, vintage water pumps, model trains, and more. Add in blacksmithing, plowing and earthmoving demos, antique harvesting demonstrations, and delicious food (including the Farm Bureau’s tri-tip), and you’ve got something for everyone.

As always, Best of the West holds a deeper purpose: to honor the men and women who have served our country. Each day at noon, the event pauses for a meaningful military salute and flyover in partnership with the Estrella Warbirds, reminding everyone of the true meaning behind Memorial Day.

With exhibitors and attendees traveling from across the country — and even around the world — to showcase equipment spanning decades, the event also hosts the Antique Caterpillar Machinery Owners Club (ACMOC) as part of the celebration of Caterpillar’s 100th anniversary.

Whether you’re a fan of vintage machines, passionate about history, or just looking for a memorable outing with the family, the Best of the West Show is a can’t-miss experience that brings the past roaring back to life.

For tickets and more information, visit bestofthewestshow.com

Best of the West Schedule of Events

Friday, May 23

8 a.m. | Gates Open

9:45 a.m. | Train Rides Begin (Pricing not included in entry fee)

10 a.m. | Food & Beer Open

10 a.m. | Blacksmith Demos Begin

10:30 a.m. | Tractor Parade (Tractor Area)

12 p.m. | Military Salute

12:45 p.m. | Military Parade

1:30 p.m. | Tractor Parade (Tractor Area)

2 p.m. | Earth Moving Demo (Tractor Area)

3 p.m. | Plowing Demo (Tractor Area)

4:45 p.m. | Last Call for Train Rides

5 p.m. | Gates Close

Saturday-Sunday, May 24-25

8 a.m. | Gates Open

9:45 a.m. | Train Rides Begin (Pricing not included in entry fee)

10 a.m. | Food & Beer Open

10 a.m. | Blacksmith Demos Begin

10:30 a.m. | Tractor Parade (Tractor Area)

12 p.m. | Military Salute (Bar Area)

12:45 p.m. | Military Parade

1:30 p.m. | Tractor Parade (Tractor Area)

2 p.m. | Earth Moving Demo (Tractor Area)

3 p.m. | Plowing Demo (Tractor Area)

4:45 p.m. | Last Call for Train Rides

5 p.m. | Gates Close

Barn Tours will be available on Saturday only at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.

Trains: Trains leave every 30 min or so (come on, it’s an old train, she gets going when she gets goin’) from 9:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Friday through Sunday; except during the Military Salute; pricing is not included in ticket admission. Food Court: Farm Bureau Tri Tip, Heavenly Hot Dogs, Jerry’s Tacos, Bellow Pizza, Templeton Drama Cotton Candy, Cruising Cones Ice Cream

