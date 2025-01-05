By Camille DeVaul and Susan Sonne

For over 100 years, women have been coming together to discuss and advocate for agriculture. Since the group’s inception as the Farm Home Department in 1923, the San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau Women have played a vital role in promoting farm values, improving nutrition, and raising funds for community initiatives. Today, it remains the only active chapter of its kind in California.

Each month, the San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau Women (SLOFBW) will be working with Paso Magazine to honor one of their members whose contributions have strengthened the agricultural community. At 95 years old, and with over 50 years with the SLOFBW, Marie Requa is recognized as the organization’s first Member of the Month.

Marie was thrilled to receive this honor, and her lifelong dedication to agriculture and her community makes her a perfect choice. Her journey in agriculture spans decades of change, from shifts in farming practices to the evolution of crops grown in the region. Through it all, she has remained steadfast in her commitment to supporting local farmers and promoting agricultural education.

Marie’s story begins in 1943 when her family moved to Paso Robles. Raised on Indian reservations, where her parents served as teachers, she initially found it challenging to adjust to life in a bustling community. She graduated from Paso Robles High School in 1948, where she gained clerical experience working in the school office. It was there she met Bud Requa, who would later become her husband. After graduating, Marie attended business college in Fresno before returning to Paso Robles to build a life.

Marie and Bud raised three children who thrived in agricultural programs like 4-H, FFA, and Wranglerettes, a synchronized horse-riding group. The family actively participated in the California Mid-State Fair (CMSF), raising and showing animals. While Bud served the Paso Robles Police Department for 31 years, Marie balanced her roles as a mother, Farm Bureau Women member, and professional, working at Sonic Cable TV in Paso Robles for 26 years.

Marie joined the SLOFBW in the early 1970s, encouraged by friends who recognized her passion for agriculture. From the moment she joined, she felt a connection to the group’s mission and quickly became a dedicated member. One of her fondest memories is participating in the Farm Bureau Women’s booths at the CMSF. She relished meeting visitors and sharing her enthusiasm for agriculture, ensuring that each conversation left a lasting impression about the importance of farming in the region.

Beyond fair booths, Marie has been instrumental in supporting the Farm Bureau Women’s scholarship program. Over the years, the group has awarded over 100 scholarships to local students pursuing agriculture-related studies. Marie takes great pride in helping the next generation of agricultural leaders achieve their dreams, knowing that their success ensures a strong future for the industry.

Marie’s story exemplifies the values that the Farm Bureau Women stand for: dedication to agriculture, a commitment to community, and an unwavering belief in the power of education. As we honor her as the first Member of the Month, we also celebrate the broader contributions of all Farm Bureau Women members who continue to champion agriculture in San Luis Obispo County.

If you’re inspired by Marie’s journey and would like to learn more about becoming involved with the San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau Women, contact Susan Sonne at (805) 610-1375 or shortsuecakes@gmail.com

