For three decades, the Toy Bank of Greater Paso Robles (Toy Bank) has brought magic to families in need of some extra support during the holiday season. The organization has been able to provide toys and clothing to about 500 families and 1,400 children from newborn to 12 years old. They specifically work to serve low-income families from Paso Robles, Shandon, San Miguel, Bradley, and Heritage Ranch.

On Saturday, December 14, Toy Bank will again be partnering with Coats for Kids of SLO County for their annual Day of Giving. Held at the Paso Robles Event Center, volunteers gather toys and coats to be distributed to the over 700 families who seek assistance from the nonprofits.

Coats for Kids has been helping keep families warm for 37 years now. Their mission has always been to distribute warm items such as coats, jackets, sweaters, and sweatshirts directly to North County families in need. Along with the Toy Bank, the nonprofits are keeping families warm and kids excited for the holiday season.

advertisement

Entirely run by volunteers from the start, the nonprofit works hard to make sure that everything they receive goes to North County families, says the Chair & Day of Giving Coordinator Amanda Bean.

“What’s made [Toy Bank] last so long is that every single penny goes back to helping the kids or the families,” says Amanda, who had her first experience with the Toy Bank in about fourth grade as a volunteering Girl Scout.

This year, every penny will count as Amanda expects more families to need their assistance due to the higher cost of living. The Toy Bank has always made it a priority to make the Day of Giving experience one that provides a sense of dignity to those who shop there. Parents are only allowed to shop on the Day of Giving, ensuring children are surprised on Christmas Day with their toys or when receiving their warm coats. As Amanda says, they try to maintain the magic of the season for everyone.

Last year, the Toy Bank was able to give each family a book, and this year, they will be able to provide a board game to every family that comes through their doors. Amanda hopes they can continue the new tradition of providing an activity for every family.

There are many ways that you can help with Toy Bank, either by volunteering or donating. You will be able to find donation boxes all over Paso Robles this season. You can also find ideas for toys by checking the toy banks lists on Amazon and Target. Toys can be easily purchased from the list and shipped directly to the toy bank.

Daniels Wood Land, Golden State Classics, and Late Night Cruizers car clubs will be presenting the 3rd Annual Toy Bank Car Show Fundraiser on Saturday, December 7, at Daniels Wood Land, 2125 Ardmore Road, Paso Robles. The car show raised over $12,000 for the Toy Bank as last year’s event.

As someone who loves to find the perfect gift, Amanda says the Day of Giving is her favorite way to embrace the holidays.

“I love it,” Amanda told us. “It’s one of my favorite things to do each year.”

Registration for the Day of Giving begins November 1. For information on everything Toy Bank of Greater Paso Robles, register to receive toys and warm coats, and the Toy Bank Car show, visit prtoybank.org

PASO ROBLES PRESS MAGAZINE

Copies of Paso Robles Press Magazine are directly delivered to 23,000 readers in zip codes 93446, 93451, and 93465 and 2,000 dropped with support from advertisers and subscribers. Together, we are Making Communities Better Through Print.™

To subscribe or advertise, click here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...