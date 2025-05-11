Being a mom is one of life’s most meaningful roles. This year, our local moms are sharing some of their most cherished moments captured with their little ones.

Top, clockwise from left: Tammy Davis, kids and grandkids; Sarah, Melody, and Grace Shepherd

Bottom row, from left: Nicole Hider and sons; Jennifer Robbins and daughter; Carly Paul and Kelly Roth; Dana McGraw and kids.

“Motherhood has provided me with a sense of purpose, fulfillment, and the opportunity of continuing my mother’s legacy of unconditional love. Adding Greg and his daughter in 2004 has made our lives complete!” Jeannie Malik

Top, from left: Jeannie Malik, husband Greg and kids; Jill Easterbrook with her kids; Hannah Alvarez and kids; Emily Abshire, husband Chad and kids; Jen Rodman and daughter; Farron Elizabeth and son; Jaime Silveria and kids.

