This November, Paso Robles will officially kick off the holiday season with the 38th annual Downtown Light Ceremony. Not only will this officially turn on the holiday lights in Paso Robles City Park, but it’s also the largest fundraiser of the year for the Cancer Support Community-CA Central Coast (CSC-CCC) — the 13th Annual Paso’s Lights of Hope.

CSC-CCC’s Lights of Hope will raise funds and awareness for cancer survivors in our community and honor those lost to the disease while shining the light on our mission “so that no one faces cancer alone.”

For the last 13 years, CSC-CCC has worked in tandem with the City of Paso Robles and Paso Robles Main Street Downtown Association to light up the City Park trees with lights. Last year, the city took the lights to another level and surprised locals with a spectacular light display in the park — more colors, snowflakes, and icicles created a winter wonderland in the heart of downtown. The new lights were such a hit with the community that the city decided to carry on the lights throughout the year, transitioning back into holiday-themed lights for the season.

“Paso’s Lights of Hope is more than just a fundraiser — it’s a celebration of courage and community,” CSC-CCC Executive Director Candice Sanders Galli told Paso Magazine. “Each light symbolizes the unwavering support for those affected by cancer, bringing together friends, family, and neighbors in a shared mission. By lighting the night, we send a powerful message of hope, strength, and healing, reminding everyone that no one faces cancer alone.”

Traditionally, patrons make donations to sponsor lighting a tree in the Paso Robles City Park, with the tree remaining lit typically until February. These funds sponsor more than 25 programs per month, which include support groups, social activities, mind/body therapies, individual counseling, and educational seminars. All programs are offered at no cost and designed to support cancer patients, their families, and caregivers throughout their cancer journey.

This November will be the 38th annual Downtown Light Ceremony. The tradition has been carried on by the Paso Robles Main Street Association to include candlelight caroling, coffee and cocoa, greetings from city officials, Mrs. Claus and the Elves, Mr. Grinch and more. Gathered around the Park Gazebo, families and friends sing together and count down with Mrs. Claus and her friends to turn on the park lights and welcome all of the holiday fun that will follow in the coming weeks.

Paso Robles Main Street Association Executive Director Norma Moye told Paso Robles Press Magazine how thankful she is for all of the volunteers who come together to make the Downtown lighting happen. She especially wanted to thank Adelaide Inn for sponsoring the cup and candles each year for the event.

Over three decades ago, Norma created a tapestry of events that would create the Paso Robles holiday story. First Elegant Evening, which is put on by the downtown businesses, gets everyone in the holiday spirit to shop locally downtown. Then, on the following weekend, Mrs. Claus comes to “inspect” Paso Robles and ensure that it is ready for the big man in red’s arrival during the annual Christmas Parade.

Norma says, “It’s magnificent when you look at the park and everyone is singing … Santa Claus is coming to town!”

The tree lighting will take place on Friday, November 29, at 5:30 p.m. at the Paso Robles Downtown City Park.

Sponsorship information and signups are available. For more information on the Cancer Support Community-CA Central Coast, visit cscslo.org

