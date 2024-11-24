By Gina Fitzpatrick

The annual Paso Robles and Templeton Chamber of Commerce Christmas Tree Auction and Awards Ceremony, happening on Dec. 5, brings community together in a festive celebration of holiday cheer and local accomplishments. This cherished event, held in the heart of Templeton at the American Legion Hall, serves as both a recognition ceremony and a major fundraiser to support local nonprofit organizations.

The heart of the evening will be the recognition of pillars in the Templeton community — the Templeton Citizen of the Year, Teresa Dellaganna and the Templeton Business of the Year, Miller Drilling. This year, the Chamber will also be awarding a special Community Enhancement award which will be given to Melinda Reed for her tireless efforts in shaping the Templeton Community Library. These prestigious awards honor individuals and businesses that have demonstrated exceptional service, dedication, and contributions to the community. The awards reflect the deep commitment of Templeton’s residents and business owners to make the area a better place to live and work.

The event is not only a time for honoring local heroes, but also a platform to support charitable organizations through the Christmas Tree Auction. Local businesses, individuals, and organizations donate fully decorated Christmas trees, each uniquely themed and adorned with ornaments, gifts, or experiences. These beautifully crafted trees are auctioned off to the highest bidder, with a portion of the proceeds going to local nonprofits. Over the years, the auction has helped raise significant funds for organizations that provide essential services to the community, from youth programs to food banks and more.

Held in a festive atmosphere, the evening promises to be filled with holiday spirit. Attendees can expect a delicious catered dinner, live entertainment, and the opportunity to mix and mingle with fellow community members, leaders, and honorees. The event is known for its warmth and camaraderie, reflecting the true essence of the season.

For Templeton, this annual tradition not only celebrates the best of the community but also reinforces the importance of giving back. The Christmas Tree Auction and Awards Ceremony continues to be one of the most anticipated events of the year, embodying the holiday spirit of generosity and gratitude.

For more details regarding event registration, sponsorship opportunities, and auction participation please visit bit.ly/47QfIW7 or by scanning the QR code provided.

Don’t miss out on this magical evening of celebration and giving.

