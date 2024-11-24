Embrace the spirit of the holidays with enchanting events across the region

The holiday season is upon us, and with it comes a flurry of festive events that capture the magic and joy of this special time of year. From tree lightings to craft fairs, open houses, and Santa visits, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you’re looking to make new memories with family, find the perfect gift, or simply soak in the holiday spirit, our guide to upcoming holiday events will help you make the most of the season.

All events are chronologically listed. Readers are encouraged to confirm all scheduled events.

Winter Faire & Juried Craft Show in Morro Bay

Morro Bay Art Association presents The Annual Winter Faire & Juried Craft Show, November 7 to January 6, 2025, offering festive holiday treasures — stunning art and crafts perfect for gifts or joyful celebration.

Holiday Lighting Ceremony Paso Robles

The annual Main Street holiday lighting ceremony, a part of the Cancer Support Community Lights for Hope event, includes candlelight caroling, greetings from City officials, Mrs. Claus and the Elves, and more on November 29 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Santa’s House/Holiday Plaza at Mission Plaza, San Luis Obispo

Check out the amazing decorations and activities in the plaza, including an evening light display, carousel, Santa’s Mouse Scavenger hunt, write letters to Santa, and more from November 29 through December 24, time varies.

Cayucos Christmas Tree Lighting

Join friends for a festive community Christmas Tree Lighting on December 1 at 5 p.m. Enjoy carolers, refreshments, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus —arriving by fire engine! The tree lighting will be on the corner of D Street and Ocean Avenue.

Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration in Morro Bay

Join the festive Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration at Morro Bay City Park on December 6 at 5 p.m. Festivities start at 3:30 p.m., leading up to the enchanting tree lighting ceremony, marking the start of the holiday season in a joyous atmosphere.

The North County Nutcracker

The 28th Annual North County Nutcracker, a Storybook Ballet presented by North County Dance and Performing Arts Foundation, offers four shows at Cal Poly Spanos Theatre on December 6-8, featuring various performance times. Tickets are available at ncdpaf.org/events

48th Annual Downtown San Luis Obispo Holiday Parade

On December 6, from 7 to 9 p.m. This event is one of the largest parades on the Central Coast, attracting thousands of spectators and featuring all types of floats, vehicles, marching bands, dancers, and more.

Light Up the Downtown Atascadero

On December 6, from 5:30 to 8 p.m., soon after the lights come on, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be arriving via an antique Model-A fire truck. Shops will be open late for the Downtown Holiday Sup & Shop with wine and beer tastings will be available from participating merchants. A great way to enjoy shopping and strolling Downtown along with the festivities of the season!

Santa’s House on the Embarcadero in Morro Bay

Santa’s Coming to the Embarcadero on December 6-8 and 13-15. Santa will be welcoming families on Fridays and Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. the first two weekends of December. Come visit Jolly ol’ Saint Nick & get a picture. Santa’s house is at the corner of Embarcadero and Front St.

Lighted Boat Parade on the Embarcadero in Morro Bay

On December 7, be dazzled as our fishing, leisure, and yachting community takes to the water with decorated boats with dazzling lights and holiday cheer. The parade will go on rain or shine and starts at 6:30 p.m.

Holiday Musical Walk Around the Lake

On December 7, from 5:30 to 9 p.m., experience a festive “Holiday Musical Walk Around the Lake” at Atascadero Lake. Enjoy carolers, community singing, and holiday decor in a charming lakeside setting.

63rd Annual Christmas Light Parade Downtown Paso Robles

Enjoy the sights and sounds of the holiday spirit with an illuminated parade featuring an array of light spectacles from local businesses on December 7, starting at 6 p.m. A variety of awards will be also be given for best in show. Join Santa and Mrs. Claus and watch downtown light up with holiday spirit.

Mid-State Fair Market at the Paso Robles Event Center

The Mid-State Fair Market at the Paso Robles Event Center features local crafters and artisans from throughout San Luis Obispo County selling handmade and unique items on December 13 through 15 from 12 to 4 p.m.

Winter Wonderland in the Sunken Gardens Atascadero

Atascadero’s Sunken Gardens and the entire downtown will be transformed into a magical snowy paradise. Over 70 tons of snow will create a massive snow slide built by the Kiwanis Club of Atascadero. In addition, there will be two large snow pile areas for the kids on December 13 from 5 to 9 p.m.

38th Annual Vine Street Victorian Showcase Paso Robles

Ebenezer Scrooge, the Snow Queen, Mr. & Mrs. Claus, and the whole crew will be on hand on Vine Street in Paso Robles. Come join in on the fun of community caroling, illuminated floats, entertainers, and live music. Don’t miss this sure-to-please holiday mainstay in Paso Robles on December 14 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Cayucos Christmas Open House

A fun and festive Downtown Cayucos tradition of evening shopping, dining, and merriment along Ocean Ave on December 14 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Santa’s Doggie Parade at the Avila Beach Promenade

All dogs must be registered and check in between 10:30–10:45 a.m. to receive a contest identification number for the costume contest: best dog costume, best dog/owner look-alike, best holiday look, funniest costume, and best in show. The parade starts at 11 a.m. on December 14.

Holiday Magic at Charles Paddock Zoo

The zookeepers have stepped in as Santa’s Elves to prepare gifts for the animals. Santa will be at the Zoo on Saturday, December 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to help welcome visitors and deliver gifts to the animals.

34th Annual Teddy Bear Tea in Paso Robles

Bring your Teddy Bear, dress him up. Santa, Mrs. Claus, the Snow King, and Queen, as well as Santa’s Elves, will be there for the fun at the Park Ballroom on December 21 from 2 to 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at my805tix.com. Bring your camera for those precious memories.

