Students welcome new department truck donated by Paso Robles FFA Parent Boosters

By Paso Robles High School FFA Chapter

Guest Contributor

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles FFA has had an incredibly busy month in October filled with a variety of events. From conferences to competitions, the students have been actively engaged in promoting agriculture education and all the things that Paso Robles FFA stands for.

The chapter started the month with the Sectional Opening and Closing Competition. This is a competition that’s heldevery year where participants and their teams are scored on various aspects of public speaking, including memorization, expression, team unity, enunciation, and stage presence. With countless teams competing, they had two high individuals in the novice division: Hannah Needelman and Rylee Banta.

advertisement

On Oct. 12, several members attended the Pioneer Day Parade. Not only did they help plan and decorate the float, but they also had the opportunity to ride on our float and thank the community for their support. Paso Robles FFA wants to sincerely thank Premier Ag for providing the truck and driving us through the parade. The chapter also had the privilege to display their new department truck in the Pioneer Day Parade. They thank the Paso Robles FFA Parent Boosters for donating this truck to the chapter.

That same weekend, the chapter officer team traveled to Hollister to attend the Chapter Officer Leadership Conference.This conference was full of great leadership sessions and team reflections where officers learned new skills to bring back to the chapter.

Following that, on Oct. 15, 12 freshmen had the opportunity to attend the Greenhand Leadership Conference held at the Paso Robles Event Center. This is a conference that teaches them about FFA and what it has to offer, while also instilling a sense of leadership in its attendees. Paso Robles FFA looks forward to seeing what our newest members will accomplish.

Finally, throughout the month, members from the Floral, Farm Business Management, Veterinary Science, Co-Op Marketing, Livestock Quiz Bowl, and Best Informed Greenhand teams have been participating in the Colusa Redhawk Classic competitions. These are virtual competitions that members are using to refine their skills in their respective pathways. Paso Robles FFA members are cheering them on throughout the next few contests this semester.

Paso Robles FFA at Paso Robles High School, is a guest contributor for Atascadero News and Paso Robles Press as part of our commitment to supporting local school districts and promoting local journalism.

Feature Image: Paso Robles FFA Chapter members stand by the new department truck, donated by the Paso Robles FFA Parent Boosters. Photo provided by Paso Robles FFA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...