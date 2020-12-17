PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District announced Tuesday, Dec. 15, that it will not provide meals to students during the three-week winter break.

PRJUSD does not provide meals during winter break, according to Superintendent Curt Dubost.

Below is a list, compiled by the City of Paso Robles, of SLO Food Bank distribution sites close to Paso Robles in the coming days and on an ongoing basis:

Thursday, Dec. 17

• Paso Robles Grace Baptist Church

535 Creston Rd., Paso Robles

9-10 a.m.

• Virginia Peterson Elementary

2501 Beechwood Dr., Paso Robles

3-4 p.m.

• Paso Loaves & Fishes

2650 Spring St., Paso Robles

5:30-7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 18

Oak Park Housing Authority

30th and Pine, Paso Robles

1:30-3 p.m.

These Neighborhood Food Distribution sites are open to anyone in need of food. Participants will need to provide their name, but no ID or proof of income is required.

Participants will receive a box of shelf-stable pantry items, frozen meat and a large bag of mixed produce — approximately 35 pounds of food total.

See all County Food Resources here.

Questions regarding PRJUSD food distribution call the school district at 805-769-1000.

