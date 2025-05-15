District aligns with California’s new law, proposing stricter phone use limits for TK–8 and changes for high schoolers

PASO ROBLES — At the Tuesday, May 13, board meeting, the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD) Board of Trustees presented an updated mobile communication device policy for first reading, aligning with California’s new “Phone-Free Schools Act” (AB3216), signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom in September 2024. The law mandates that all school districts, charter schools, and county offices of education adopt policies limiting smartphone use by July 1, 2026. These policies must be developed with stakeholder input and must allow exceptions for emergencies, perceived threats, and accommodations based on educational or medical needs.

PRJUSD began its policy revision process in August 2024 with a board presentation and followed up in November with survey results and preliminary recommendations for elementary and high school students. Given the complexity of middle school needs, a committee was formed to address grades 7–8 specifically, which included staff and parents from Lewis F. Judkins Junior High and Georgia Brown Dual Immersion. The committee met on Feb. 25, March 6, and April 3.

The proposed policy — presented for a first reading on Tuesday — recommends a stricter approach for TK–8 students, prohibiting the use of smartphones entirely during the school day. For high school students (grades 9–12), phone use would be permitted during non-instructional times but prohibited during class unless allowed by staff. This marks a departure from the district’s current policy, which allows phone use during lunch and passing periods across all grade levels.

advertisement

A key aspect of the policy revision has been community feedback. Surveys conducted with students, staff, and parents revealed differing perspectives. While many staff and parents expressed concern about cellphone distractions, student responses indicated a stronger preference for access throughout the school day.

If approved at the second reading scheduled for Tuesday, May 27, the district will implement a communication plan to educate families and staff about the new rules. Policy language will be added to the 2025–2026 Family Handbook, and staff will receive resources outlining consequences for violations and guidance for securing student phones during class.

“I really am in support of this plan,” said Trustee Joel Peterson.

A survey distributed to students, staff, and parents came back with varying results. While 80.2% of students said cellphones do not disrupt the school day, 82.1% of staff said yes, and 69.5% of parents also agreed the phones negatively impact the school day. This survey covered students from 7th to 12th grades.

The district is looking to adopt a plan similar to Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) who plans to ban cellphone usage on campus beginning with the spring semester, using Yondr bags that clock in at about $30 each.

The next Paso Robles Joint Unified School District board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 27, at 6:30 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...