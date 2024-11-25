By Blake Ashley Frino-Gerl

Since 2017, Hanna Roewer has been a primary care provider on the Central Coast. As a result of COVID-19, she had many patients suffering from fatigue and dehydration, but they didn’t want to go to an emergency room. She decided she wanted to offer the community “limited medical services for patients suffering from mild medical symptoms and a space where they could feel safe.”

In July 2022, she opened IV Hydration and Beyond. Due to a lack of primary care services, she continued working full-time as a primary nurse practitioner, with her business only open nights and weekends. As of this past May, she now is at IV Hydration and Beyond full-time, six days a week.

Hanna offers a variety of different services, including IV Hydration and Vitamin Injection, medically supervised weight loss, facial skin analysis, facials, micro-needling, Botox/Xeomin Injections, laser hair removal, hair regrowth stimulation, hormone replacement therapy (including testosterone), and non-surgical skin tightening.

Passionate about safety, quality, and value, she appreciates getting to know every person who routinely comes in. “I make it a point to regularly sit down with patients to see if there’s anything new in their lives (e.g., medical updates, surgical or procedural updates, medication updates, or basic life updates) since their last visit,” Hanna explains.

With five employees, one of whom is her husband and valued nurse, Doug, who left his leadership position in the hospital setting to manage certain aspects of IV Hydration and Beyond clinically and administratively.

For the past few years, they have been members of the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association, and frequently sponsor or donate to various local schools. Valuing education, Hanna believes that if children are able to master the basics, they are in a better position to follow their dreams and do whatever they want to in life.

