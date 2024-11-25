By Blake Ashley Frino-Gerl

While working at her clinic in Walnut Creek, Melissa Gorden, a certified aesthetic nurse specialist, decided to move to Paso Robles to be near her family and bring her “passion for skincare and positive aging.” Paso Robles Aesthetics was born out of Melissa’s desire to combine her medical knowledge with zeal for skincare, aging gracefully, and personalized treatments to help patients feel and look their best.

With over 30 years of nursing experience, and fueled by her personal journey of overcoming cystic acne and surviving melanoma, she is committed to helping others love their skin. After beginning her career on a plastic and reconstructive surgery team, Melissa gained an appreciation for aesthetic treatments and injectables, which she has been administering since 2010. Her services include treatments for wrinkles, age spots, sun damage, volume loss, acne scars, and more. Melissa uses only FDA-approved products and specializes in regenerative therapies, including Sculptra® and RADIESSE® for collagen stimulation. She also offers Kybella® for reducing submental fat; PRF/PRP injections for rejuvenation; and chemical peels.

Melissa “takes great joy in providing treatments that not only enhance her patients’ appearance but also boost their self-esteem.” While offering personalized care in a private, unrushed setting, Melissa is able to build long-term relationships with her patients. She says she “finds immense satisfaction in seeing the subtle, natural-looking results that empower her patients to become the best versions of themselves.”

She also incorporates philanthropy into her business by regularly donating free products and services to nonprofits to auction, and volunteers at Thanksgiving for Paso Robles. She recently became involved in the Templeton Education Foundation, Paso Robles Library Foundation, Symphony in the Vines, and the Chamber of Commerce for Atascadero and Paso/Templeton.

New patients who mention this article upon booking will receive $50 off their first service.

Paso Robles Aesthetics

513 13th St, Paso Robles

(925) 378-4343

melissagordenrn.com

